Apple Watches Releasing this Year, No Sign of Apple Watch SE

Apple is going to be releasing the Apple Watch Series 12 later this year with no improvement in hardware and will not feature any design changes. The changes will mainly be the new processor.

Codenames were found for the Apple Watch Ultra 4, named N240, while the codenames N237 and N238 are for the cellular and Wi-Fi Apple Watch Series 12. Only three models are rumored to be released in September this year.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to feature upgrades, with the number of sensors being doubled for the watch, supply chain sources claim. There is no sign of a revamped Apple Watch SE or when it will be released, but there are rumors saying that it will be undergoing major changes, meaning no release for the device for a few years. The watches releasing this year will have a new system for band attachment.