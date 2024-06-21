Automatic Nap detection headed to watchOS 11

The new WatchOS 11 will incorporate a feature that enables the Apple Watch to record and detect automatically when you’re taking a nap, with the ability to see your recorded sleep data in the Health app.

Apple did not talk about any changes made in its Sleep app in the WatchOS 11 preview. The only time they mentioned it was in relation to the Vitals App they added that collects data throughout your sleep for health metrics.

As of now, the Apple Watch only records whilst Sleep Mode is enabled. The update should allow Apple Watches that run the WatchOS 11 to record and add ‘nap’ in the sleep sector of its Health app. Moreover, it may support automatic sleep tracking without activating sleep mode, which is good for people who count naps to supplement their sleep.