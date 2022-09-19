Baseline temperature for Apple Watch series 8 to take ‘Five Nights’, according to Apple document

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple Watch

Apple’s new support document says that the new Apple Watch Series 8 may need five days to set a baseline wrist temperature.

Apple Watch

The document covers the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 models, and iterates that the user will have to have the smartwatch attached to their wrists in order to detect their base temperature.

As it stands, there are two sensors for the newer Apple Watch models- one at the back crystal and another under the display. While the user is resting, the sensor takes readings every 5 seconds for up to 5 nights. This is done to reduce bias, according to the Cupertino-based company.

During this time, Apple recommends enabling the ‘Track Sleep with Apple Watch’ feature, as well as Sleep Focus for at least 4-5 nights. After the process is over the user can check their recorded measurements in ‘Body Measurements’, then ‘Wrist Temperature’ in the Health app.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.