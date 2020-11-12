Belgium gets Apple Watch Cellular through exclusive provider

Apple Watch cellular models are now available to buy in Belgium, according to iCulture. Belgium’s Apple regional online store lists the stainless steel and aluminum version for the cellular variant. The titanium model is still unavailable and there are no details regarding if it will be added in the near future.

Belgium network provider Telenet will be the sole provider of the Apple Watch 4G on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 models. Pre-order options on the cellular provider has already opened since November 10, with the cellular smartwatch launching on November 13 with a price tag of 349 euros.

The Apple Watch cellular models were announced via a press release from Telenet. In it, the company mentioned that customers can get the same phone number in their Apple Watch eSIM and iPhone SIM using the provider’s One Number package. Signing up for a Telenet service to get the Apple Watch cellular model will be a requirement.