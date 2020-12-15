Best Buy Apple Watch customers can get free Fitness+ for a month

Best Buy is having its own Apple Fitness+ promotion, giving away a free one month of the fitness-centric service for customers who bought an Apple Watch before September 15.

Eligible Apple Watch models include the Apple Watch Series 6, SE and the Series 3. Best Buy is giving the one month free on top of what Apple is offering for a total two months.

Also, customers who bought an Apple Watch SE, Series 3 or Series 6 on or after September 15 can get up to six months’ worth of Fitness+ for free (3 from Apple, 3 from Best Buy).

Eligible customers will begin receiving emails that outline the promotion through their Best Buy accounts. On it are instructions on how to redeem the fitness service. Information is also available on Best Buy’s official website.

Apple Fitness+ is a recently launched fitness subscription service and costs $9.99 a month. It’s bundled with Apple One at the highest tier.