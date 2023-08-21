Bluetooth database reveals new Apple Watch model

A new Apple Watch model begins popping up on relevant databases.

A Bluetooth launch studio database recently revealed a new entry regarding devices using the standard. Specifications are rare and aren’t likely to be shown, which was the case about the upcoming watch. A single listing showed a ‘watchOS profile subsystem 2023’ and vaguely points to a new Apple branded-smartwatch.

Apple is expected to launch the new Apple Watch Ultra and Series 9 this year, along with watchOS 10. Rumors surrounding the new product shows that there won’t be any major changes, and Apple is likely to produce something more significant in the 10th year of the wearable.

It’s believed that the Series 9 will have 45mm and 41mm size options. There’s also the inclusion of the S9 chip and offer greater performance improvements compared to its predecessor. As for the Ultra model, there won’t be any expected changes other than a chip upgrade.