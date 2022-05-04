Body temperature sensor may arrive on Apple Watch Series 8

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the much-anticipated body temperature sensing feature may be on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

Kuo outlines on social media how Apple canceled the function on the Apple Watch Series 7 because the algorithm for the technology didn’t work. The analyst mentioned that it didn’t qualify before the EVT, or Engineering Validation Testing, which is a precursor to having it move to production.

In the same post, Kuo believes that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will have body temperature feature if the Cupertino-based company could fix the algorithm before the product enters mass production and meet the brand’s high requirements. He says that although it sounds easy in theory, it’s quite difficult since precise measurement varies on a few external elements.

(1/3)

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

It seems that other companies such as Samsung are facing the challenge too, with the Galaxy Watch 5 having an absent temperature sensing option.