    Brigham and women’s hospital publishes Apple Watch sleep study

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    A study involving sleep habits collected from Apple Watch users has been published by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

    Apple Watch

    The Apple Heart and Movement Study stated that most people are not getting enough sleep each night based on data collected in Apple Watch. The research involves more than 42,000 users and approximately 2.9 million sleep days.

    The study revealed that only 31% of people are getting a minimum of seven hours’ sleep. As per the American Heart Association, the recommended amount of sleep for adults is between 7-9 hours, and not hitting the target consistently can lead to increased risk of higher blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure, and obesity, depression, dementia and cognitive decline, and cardiovascular disease.

    Advertisements

    Apple announced the Apple Heart and Movement Study in 2019 and encouraged Apple Watch users to join by downloading the Research app or Health app on their iPhone, both of which are free.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts