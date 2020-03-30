Buy the Apple Watch Series 5 Space Grey GPS model for $384

Amazon always offers amazing deals on Apple products. Apple Watch Series 5 models are also on discount. Now you can buy Apple Watch Series 5 Space Grey GPS model for $384 From Amazon instead of the original price which is $399. You can always save some extra dollars when you buy Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5

This Apple Watch Series 5 is available in Space Grey color with a 40mm wrist. It is an amazing GPS-only model. The display is excellent. It comes with several apps such as ECG and many others. It has a built-in compass and also has emergency SOS.

This model of Apple Watch Series 5 has an optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, electric heart sensor, and also you get a capacity of 32GB. The best thing is that you get an always-on retina display. You will not use your wrist and raise to tap on the display screen for the time, as its display will not sleep, you have to do is a glance at the watch. It is also has a water resistance rating for 50 meters.

When you buy the product you get the space grey aluminum case, regular Sport Band, 1m magnetic charging cable, and also a 5W USB adapter.

Now you have a chance to save $15 when you buy this model on Amazon. Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $384.