Buy the 44mm Cellular Apple Watch SE at $60 Off

Black Friday deals are coming in droves, and this time it’s the budget model of the Apple Watch. Today, the 44mm cellular model of the Apple Watch SE is down to just $269 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE has all the essential components and sensors as its higher-end counterparts, including safety, health, connectedness, and exercise. There’s also Crash Detection and Emergency SOS so you can contact emergency services in a pinch. Compatibility with other Apple products is a given, so pairing with an iPhone or Mac can be completed in just a few minutes.

Apple’s budget smartwatch boasts 50m water resistance and can be customized with a myriad of band options. You’re sure to find one that can match your outfit or mood. With cellular, you won’t even to bring your iPhone to see your messages or accept calls. Buy the discounted cellular 44mm Apple Watch SE today!