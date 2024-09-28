Canada to get Apple Watch sleep apnea feature

Apple’s newest Apple Watch feature will be available in Canada after getting approval in the country.

Health Canada reported that the sleep apnea detection feature for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Series 9 has been approved. Sleep apnea detection has already launched in the US as well as 150 regions this month, with the Cupertino-based company working to get the same in Canada. As for the actual debut, Apple did not say when the feature will be available for Apple Watch users in the country.

The Apple Watch senses when sleep apnea occurs through the device’s accelerometer, which picks up small wrist movements. Frequent wrist movements indicate sleep apnea. The feature was developed using an ‘extensive data set of clinical sleep apnea tests’ and ‘advanced machine learning’ and for detecting moderate to severe sleep apnea in adults that have not been diagnosed.