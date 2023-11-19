Dark Ceramic Black Apple Watch Ultra leaks surface

Online leaks reveal that Apple is working on a darker Apple Watch Ultra.

FCC filing images show that Apple was working on a darker-hued Apple Watch Ultra. The document showed Apple sharing an Apple Watch Ultra sporting an almost black ceramic case in the rear, which is similar to the Apple Watch models. More noteworthy was an Action button seemingly made from plastic, which made it to the final release.

As with filings, sensitive details and photos have a confidentiality clause that has an expiration date, which could explain why the image was just recently leaked. The new images can be seen on social media platform X via @ParrotSWD.

Apple did eventually release a dark Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year. The case has a natural titanium color as its predecessor. Before the launch, it’s believed that Apple was planning on releasing a darker Apple Watch Ultra but was apparently canceled.