De Billas Lux releases Custom-Made Apple Watch Ultra

A custom-made Apple Watch Ultra in a blue titanium case is available for collectors to buy.

De Billas Lux has created a custom Apple Watch Ultra that’s wholly unique. Featuring a gold-anodized gold Action button and Digital Crown with an anodized blue aluminum finish, the Apple Watch Ultra comes in a custom box with a link bracelet that’s also plated in gold.

The Watch Plating Pros channel says that the jeweler has been making unique colors for the Apple Watch Ultra, but unfortunately they haven’t been able to create one that has a black finish. Incidentally, it’s one of the most requested colors from enthusiasts.

The premium jeweler, based in Arizona, is selling custom Apple Watch Ultra units to those who want them. Price starts at $1,499, an extra $700 to get a unique and premium finish. In the meantime, there’s only one official color that Apple sells, which is silver titanium.