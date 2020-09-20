Delivery of Apple Watch Series 6 has started

Apple’s latest smartwatch is already arriving on customers’ doorsteps.

People who have ordered the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 can expect their devices to be delivered shortly. There are now pictures of the smartwatch in action circulating around Twitter and the world wide web.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has a new feature called blood oxygen monitoring, which is useful for health and medical purposes. Also, it’s 20% faster compared to its predecessor and sports a brighter display that’s always on. The altimeter has been improved and consumers can choose to get new casing options such as graphite stainless steel and blue aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE is a budget option that lacks some Series 6 features, including the ECG app, blood oxygen monitoring and always on display. Users get watchOS 7, irregular heartbeat notifications, low and high heart rate notifications, emergency SOS, a compass, fall detection and more.

Prices start at $279 for the Watch SE while the Series 6 price starts at $399.