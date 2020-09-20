iLounge Logo

Delivery of Apple Watch Series 6 has started

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple’s latest smartwatch is already arriving on customers’ doorsteps.

People who have ordered the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 can expect their devices to be delivered shortly. There are now pictures of the smartwatch in action circulating around Twitter and the world wide web.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has a new feature called blood oxygen monitoring, which is useful for health and medical purposes. Also, it’s 20% faster compared to its predecessor and sports a brighter display that’s always on. The altimeter has been improved and consumers can choose to get new casing options such as graphite stainless steel and blue aluminum.

Apple Watch Series 6 in a box

The Apple Watch SE is a budget option that lacks some Series 6 features, including the ECG app, blood oxygen monitoring and always on display. Users get watchOS 7, irregular heartbeat notifications, low and high heart rate notifications, emergency SOS, a compass, fall detection and more.

Prices start at $279 for the Watch SE while the Series 6 price starts at $399.

