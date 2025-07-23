Apple Watch

Digital Crown on Apple Watch May Have Light and Touch Sensors

By Samantha Wiley
Digital Crown on Apple Watch May Have Light and Touch Sensors

Apple recently filed a patent about how its Digital Crown will have light and touch sensors in future Apple Watch models.

Advertisements

The patent, titled ‘Crown for an Electronic Watch’, discussed how it would extend from the housing and ‘define’ an imaging surface. The patent went on to explain how a ‘light-directing feature’ would land on a sensor, and that its rotation may only be limited to a full turn instead of the current free rotation. For image sensing, the patent said that biometric data could determine if the Crown is allowed to rotate or not.

Digital Crown on Apple Watch May Have Light and Touch Sensors

For the light sensor, the patent said that it could get an ‘internal reflection’ and a reflective material so light could pass to the Watch. Apple launched the Vision Pro, which has a Digital Crown and could use the new patent when applied. It’s worth noting that patents may or may not show up on future Apple devices.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Has a High Chance of Acquiring Sunday Night Baseball
Apple Has a High Chance of Acquiring Sunday Night Baseball
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold to be ‘Very Thin’ at 4.8mm
iPhone Fold to be ‘Very Thin’ at 4.8mm
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus
1 Min Read
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Heading to Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
Apple Launches New Emoji Game in Apple News+
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20
1 Min Read
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
More Countries Get AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Test and Hearing Aid Functionality
1 Min Read
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
Resident Evil: Survival Unit Pre-Orders Go Live on App Store
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas
1 Min Read
Lost your password?