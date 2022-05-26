Disney World guest apparently lost $40K in Apple Watch credit card fraud

A Disney World visitor claims to have lost more than $40,000 in unauthorized credit card charges when she lost her Apple Watch.

A report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office details how the woman dropped her Hermes edition Apple Watch on ‘The Seas with Nemo and Friends’ ride and was unable to get it back. The couple was advised to return to their hotel room and wait until the smartwatch was brought there.

After a while the woman started getting notifications that her Apple Watch was being used for purchases. She claimed that the watch had several credit cards loaded, which include an Amex card with no credit limits.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office personnel told the woman that she needs to report the incident with her credit card company to further investigate the matter. However, it’s unlikely that the lost Apple Watch caused the unwanted purchases as the device auto-locks once removed from the user’s wrist.