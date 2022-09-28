Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get the Discounted 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE

Apple’s most affordable smartwatch model becomes even more so with a $10 discount. Today, the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm is down to just $269.98 from its original price of $279 on Amazon.

The second generation SE edition improves upon its predecessor and sports a few new neat features. First, it has the faster S8 chip and a redesigned back case that’s designed for lower carbon emissions. There’s also more metrics added, particularly in the fitness and workout department, especially for Apple Fitness+ users.

Then, there’s the health and safety components, including a heart health monitor, the sleep app and fall detection. Crash Detection is also supported, as is Emergency SOS. It’s definitely a must-have especially if you have several Apple devices, such as an iPad or an iPhone.

Having the Apple Watch unlocks quality of life improvements- you can send money or pay for items via Apple Pay and without having to take out your phone. Grab the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE at $10 off today!