Drain issue on watchOS 7 update patch fix released

Apple has recently released an update to address the fast battery drain watchOS 7 users experienced on their Apple Watch.

Apple Watch owners can download the latest patch by going to their iPhone that’s paired to their smartwatch, tapping on My Watch then General and Software Update. The device will auto-download (if it hasn’t already) and install the fix. For the update to work the Apple Watch must be placed on a charger and within close communication with the paired iPhone.

The latest version for watchOS 7 is 7.0.2 and mainly fixes the battery drain problem and the ECG app in certain regions. No other notes or bug fixes have been added.

The release date of 7.0.2 is just a day before the iPhone 12 ‘High, Speed’ event that’s set for October 13. Currently, there’s already a beta for the next watchOS version, 7.1 but it’s not available to the public.