ECG app for Apple Watch released in Australia

Apple has recently been given the green light to release its ECG app for the Apple Watch in Australia.

The ECG app requires approval from health authorities per region, and today Australia has approved its use for Apple Watch users. Australian Heart Foundation general manager Bill Stavreski says that data collected could help diagnose atrial fibrillation earlier than usual.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams also says that the Apple Watch has helped people all over the globe and became an important part of their lives.

The ECG app is available for owners of the Apple Watch 4 and greater, including the Series 5 and Series 6 models. The recently released Apple Watch SE does not support it either. Australian users must update their watchOS and iOS to the latest version in order for the feature to work. To acquire the update, their Apple Watch must be in charging mode and connected to an iPhone.