ECG feature in Apple Watch may be arriving in Japan

Japan may be the next country to get the ECG functionality of the Apple Watch.

Local regulatory measures have been approved in Japan for the heart monitoring feature. The ECG app received approval September 4 under ‘Home ECG Program’ and ‘Home Heart Rate Monitor Program’ certificates. The process started June when Apple applied through the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency.

The next step involves Apple creating an update for Japanese Apple Watch users via its watchOS. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the ECG functionality will be added when watchOS 7 comes out, but it’s possible that it will come as a minor and separate update.

The ECG feature in Apple Watch works by recording your heart rhythm and beat using an electrical heart sensor. This functionality is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. The app is installed as you complete the setup in the Health app.

The list of ECG-approved countries can be found in the official Apple website.