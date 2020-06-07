ECG feature on Apple Watch is coming soon to Brazil and Japan

The ECG feature has been included in Apple Watches since 2018; however, not all countries have this feature. It gives users the ability to record their heart’s health in a much efficient manner. Now users can record their heart’s electrical activity at any time of the day. Now Apple plans to launch this feature in Apple Watches in Brazil and Japan.

According to the Japanese website MacOtakara mentions that PMDA, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan recently updated its list of registered foreign manufacturers which now includes Apple as a certified entity.

This inclusion does not directly point towards the ECG function of the Apple Watches, but it is highly likely that it relates to the ECG feature which Apple has in its Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

Before launching the ECG feature, Apple has to get approval from the respective government and its health agencies. Apple got the approval of the FDA before launching this feature in the USA back in 2018.

Earlier it was reported by 9to5mac that Brazil government approved of Apple’s ECG app on March 25. According to the sources Apple is likely to launch an update of Apple Watch to introduce this feature in Brazil and Japan.