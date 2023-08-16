Enjoy 16% Off With an Apple Watch Series 8 Deal

The new Apple Watch may be coming in the fall, but it shouldn’t stop you from getting a discount deal. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with GPS is down to just $359 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

The Series 8 Apple Watch serves as an essential companion to healthy living, with advanced sensors that help you understand your health more. Plus, there are safety features that are really good to have in certain situations. The Always-On Retina display doesn’t make it hard to view all the data you need to see on the watch face.

The Apple Watch fits in nicely with the rest of your Apple products, such as unlocking your devices or making a payment without having to bring out your iPhone. Last but not least, it’s crack resistant and has a WR50 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 for just $359 today!