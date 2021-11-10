Enjoy $30 Off the Apple Watch Series 7

Want the latest smartwatch from Apple? You’ll love the new features of the Apple Watch Series 7. Today, it’s down to just $389.99 from its original price of $420 on Amazon.

The newly released model is bigger and has a curved design compared to its predecessor. Plus, it’s crack resistant, swimproof and IP6X dust resistance, which means your investment will surely last longer.

As a fitness-oriented wearable you can use the ECG app and blood oxygen in addition to the pedometer, heart rate meter and others. A subscription to Apple Fitness+ gives you more use out of your device, and you can even customize your watch face and straps.

Apple’s newest watch charges up to 33 percent faster compared to Series 6. When you want an Apple-branded smartwatch that can last a long time, make sure to check out the discounted Apple Watch Series 7, which is $30 off today!