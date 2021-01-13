Enjoy $60 Off on the Apple Watch Series 6

The newest Apple Watch for $339 sounds like a great deal, and has recently become a reality. Today, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in different colors for just $339, down $60 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.
The Series 6 Apple Watch has improved upon the Series 5 in several ways. Notably speaking, it now has a blood oxygen sensor and a compatible app. You won’t have to snap up your wrists as it sports the Always-On Retina for utmost visibility. The GPS version allows you to reply to texts and take calls without bringing out your iPhone.
Apple Watch
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (PRODUCT)RED - Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED - Sport...
|$399.00 $339.00
|Buy on Amazon
Just recently Apple Watch users can take advantage of the recently launched Apple Fitness+ for a workout. With the discount you can get an extra band or strap of your choosing. The Series 6 boasts a 20% faster SiP compared to the Series 5.
This Amazon deal doesn’t last long- act now and buy the $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 today!