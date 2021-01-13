Enjoy $60 Off on the Apple Watch Series 6

The newest Apple Watch for $339 sounds like a great deal, and has recently become a reality. Today, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 in different colors for just $339, down $60 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The Series 6 Apple Watch has improved upon the Series 5 in several ways. Notably speaking, it now has a blood oxygen sensor and a compatible app. You won’t have to snap up your wrists as it sports the Always-On Retina for utmost visibility. The GPS version allows you to reply to texts and take calls without bringing out your iPhone.

Apple Watch

Just recently Apple Watch users can take advantage of the recently launched Apple Fitness+ for a workout. With the discount you can get an extra band or strap of your choosing. The Series 6 boasts a 20% faster SiP compared to the Series 5.

This Amazon deal doesn’t last long- act now and buy the $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 today!