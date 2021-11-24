Enjoy $60 Off On The Black Friday Apple Watch SE Deal

Apple’s more affordable smartwatch has just gotten cheaper, thanks to the latest Black Friday deals. Today, the 44mm GPS Aluminum Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 from its original price of $309 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE has similar features that the Apple Watch Series 7 has, including a Retina display and a plethora of fitness tracking sensors. The smartwatch also works as your workout partner and gives you essential metrics that cover yoga, high intensity interval training and more.

Contactless payment is also supported through Apple Pay. It has emergency SOS and hard fall detection, irregular heart rhythm, and low and high heart rate. Customization takes the form of watch faces and by changing the band to match the occasion and style.

$60 off is a huge discount for a smartwatch, which makes the Apple Watch SE a must-buy. Now is the time to spring for an Apple Watch if you haven’t had it yet.