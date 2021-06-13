Enjoy $70 to $100 Off on the Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon has Series 6 models of the Apple Watch on sale, slashing $70 to as much as $100 from various styles including the GPS only and those with cellular functionality.

Apple’s flagship smartwatch lets you reply to messages and take calls and delivers health capabilities and fitness tracking of all the previous series. The current iteration is built with a faster processor, brighter screen when your wrist is down. an altimeter that remains on, timer for handwashing, and a sensor for blood oxygen saturation levels that’s quite useful amid today’s times with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now’s the best time to get the latest Apple wearable with new features rolling out in the upcoming watchOS 8. Some useful additions include monitoring respiratory rate as you sleep and being able to simultaneously set multiple timers. What’s more, you can spend the money you save on an Apple Watch band that suits your style. Order the discounted Series 6 Apple Watch today!