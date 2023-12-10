Apple Watch

Enjoy $89 Off the Apple Watch Series 9

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple’s newest smartwatch is made to fit every aspect of your lifestyle, including health, well-being, sports, exercise, sleep, and more. Today, the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $418 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The newest Apple Watch is definitely a worthy companion for day-to-day life. Inside is an S9 chip for a brighter display and innovative ways to access the screen without touching it. Being able to check for an ECG or irregular heart rhythm will prove to be invaluable, as well as monitor your sleep stages and overall well-being. Other safety features include Crash Detection and Fall Detection, and there’s an Emergency SOS for when you don’t have a signal.

Customization is nearly infinite as you’ll have a range of watch band colors, materials, and styles, and the ability to change your watch face as you please. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 today!

