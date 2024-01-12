Apple Watch

Enjoy a 27% Discount on the Apple Watch Series 8

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple’s previous-generation Apple Watch is still a great option for those who want a branded smartwatch on a budget. Today, you can get it at an even lower price- the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS model is down to just $549 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Stainless Steel Case with White... $749.00 $549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Advanced sensors are the highlight of the Apple Watch Series 8, with Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection headlining the features. You can take a temperature, or an ECG for detecting irregular heart rhythms, and a blood oxygen reading as well. When you rest, you can check your sleep pattern via notifications when you wake up.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent fitness partner as well, with the new Workout app and advanced metrics giving you insight on your goals. The App Store has thousands of compatible apps to choose from to customize your smartwatch. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
macOS Sonoma 14.3
macOS Sonoma 14.3 latest public beta released
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
ITC pushing for continued ban against Apple Watch sales
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 186 launches
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is Half Off
1 Min Read
The Dynasty: New England Patriots
‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ to stream on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro reviewers to have briefings
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might have 1TB storage
1 Min Read
Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger
The Apple 6-Pack MFi Certified iPhone Charger is 62% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
OLED iPad Pro more expensive, as per leak
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple opens new Vision Pro developer support page
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro now has an official release date
1 Min Read
Apple Studio
The 27-inch Apple Studio Display is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?