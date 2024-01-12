Enjoy a 27% Discount on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple’s previous-generation Apple Watch is still a great option for those who want a branded smartwatch on a budget. Today, you can get it at an even lower price- the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS model is down to just $549 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

Advanced sensors are the highlight of the Apple Watch Series 8, with Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection headlining the features. You can take a temperature, or an ECG for detecting irregular heart rhythms, and a blood oxygen reading as well. When you rest, you can check your sleep pattern via notifications when you wake up.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent fitness partner as well, with the new Workout app and advanced metrics giving you insight on your goals. The App Store has thousands of compatible apps to choose from to customize your smartwatch. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 today!