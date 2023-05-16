Enjoy a $98 Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Ultra

If you’ve been pining for an Apple Watch Ultra but never really had a good reason to buy it, then now is your chance. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra with Yellow Ocean Band is down to just $701.99 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

You’ll find a lot to love with the Apple Watch Ultra, especially its rugged form and how it’s perfect for outdoor camping and adventuring. Precision GPS, a redesigned Compass, and a dive computer are all excellent additions, and advanced health sensors plus Crash Detection and Fall Detection give important information and peace of mind to the wearer and their families.

Battery life won’t be an issue as a full charge can give you up to 36 hours of runtime. There’s also a Customizable Action button to program a variety of functions. At nearly $100 off, today is the best day to buy the discounted Apple Watch Ultra!