Enjoy a Massive $300 Savings on the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a logical choice if you’re moving up from the Series 5 or 6. Today, the Stainless Steel Silver model with Cellular and GPS is down to just $452.14 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

The Series 7 Apple Watch is still perfectly serviceable, with safety and health features designed to move with you. The ECG app tracks heart rate, while sensors measure your movement and put out relevant data you can use. There’s also the blood oxygen sensor and Emergency SOS, which can be handy when you’re in a pinch.

Cellular gives you the ability to make calls and text without having to bring out your iPhone. You can use Wallet to make payments, and get directions with the Maps app. A stronger front crystal protects your investment from daily wear and tear.

Buy the $300 discounted Apple Watch Series 7 today!