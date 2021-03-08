Enjoy as much as $300 Off on Apple Watch Series 5

Upgrade your Apple Watch to the Series 5 model and you can pick out several configurations to your liking. Today, the whole Apple Watch Series 5 is discounted to as much as $300 on Amazon.

The difference among Apple Watch models is the size, whether it has GPS or Cellular capabilities as well as the band that comes with it. You can mix and match according to style and preference- no matter what you choose you can get a substantial discount!

The Series 5 is known for having a bigger viewing area compared to its predecessors, an always-on Retina display and the ECG app. It’s also exercise-oriented and has water resistance up to 50 meters.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has a built-in App Store and allows you to access Apple Pay without having to bring out your iPhone. Personalization takes the form of watch faces and the aforementioned bands.

Treat yourself to an Apple Watch Series 5 sale today!