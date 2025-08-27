Ex Apple Employee is Being Sued After Allegedly Stealing Valuable Information

Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is taking legal action against a former Apple Employee, Chen Shi, who then took a position in the company Oppo, a smartphone maker in China. The lawsuit that was filed allegedly accuses Chen Shi of stealing trade secrets related to their company in line with the development of the new Apple Watch, and gave that information to the new employer.

Chen Shi worked for Apple from January 2020 to June this year, and took on the role of a sensor system architect who was highly compensated, which means the worker had access to valuable secret information, like the documentation of the Apple Watch, its design, and internal specs.

Three days before he left the company, the employee transferred 63 important files from the protected Box folder that Apple had into a USB drive, and looked up how to wipe data from a MacBook and if others could see if an employee opened a shared file. An injunction is being requested by Apple that restricts Shi and Oppo from disclosing and using the trade secrets of Apple, among other damages.

