Fall Apple product launches could feature Apple Watch Series 7 and ‘Time to Run’

Apple’s much-awaited product launch in fall could be more than just the announcement of the iPhone 13 and new AirPods- there are rumors that say the Apple Watch 7 could be revealed, and along with it a new ‘Time to Run’ feature.

‘Time to Walk’ was initially introduced in January for Apple Fitness+ and allowed users to listen to celebrities as they completed walking exercises. It seems that the feature was a hit as the Cupertino-based company is looking to expand the concept with the addition of ‘Time to Run’.

The newest Series 7 is said to undergo a redesign, which includes better screen tech, a faster chip and flatter display. Others made mention of 5G connectivity, glucose monitoring and improved sleep tracking technology.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iPhone 13 will have better performance and cameras but will have more or less the same design. A smaller notch gives way to four sizes- a 6.7 and 6.1 inch for the high-end iPhone 13s while a 6.1 and 5.4 inch covers the regular ones.