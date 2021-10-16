Fast charging on Apple Watch Series 7 requires 18w USB-C power adapter

Apple has released a new support document today revealing the adapter specifications needed to enable the Apple Watch Series 7’s fast charging feature.

The newly-announced Apple Watch Series 7 sports up to 33 percent faster charging capability compared to the Series 6. This requires a new USB-C cable that’s included in the package, and now at least an 18w USB-C adapter or a third party adapter that has at least 5w of power and the Power Delivery protocol.

Apple Watch Series 7 owners will want to take advantage of the fast charging capability as it can refuel the smartwatch to 80 percent from zero in just 45 minutes. The Cupertino-based company has released a list of official Apple Power Adapters, along with a recommendation to use the USB-C magnetic fast charging cable.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers an upgrade over its predecessor in terms of Always On display and screen size. It’s now available to purchase at Apple.com or the Apple Store app.