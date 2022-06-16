FDA clears startup for Parkinson’s monitoring tech on Apple Watch

Startup company Rune Labs has recently been given the green light to use Apple’s smartwatch to monitor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in patients.

Rune Labs is based in San Francisco and works primarily in neuro and brain therapies. The company’s software platform makes use of built-in sensors to check for tremors and other hallmark symptoms in Parkinson’s patients.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared Rune Labs in using data collected from the wearable along with other sources to monitor brain signals.

Alongside the Apple Watch are other tools Rune Labs will be using, which ultimately gives doctors a more precise view of a patient’s symptoms. Apple has tried to do something similar in the past, with the most recent development a patent filing for advanced tech to diagnose or treat the disease.

Rune Labs CEO Brian Pepin mentioned that Apple was quick to collaborate on the joint effort and took up the offer in mere minutes.