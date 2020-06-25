Apple Watch Series 5 just dropped to its lowest price ever

Amazon offers huge discounts on various Apple Watch Series 5 GPS models. One such model is the Apple Watch Series 5 with Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band available in 40mm. The original price is $429; Amazon now offers it only for $329. It means that you can now instantly save $100.

Apple Watch Series 5

It is the GPS-only 44mm with Silver Aluminum Case. The white sport band makes it look better on the wrist. This watch has some exciting features. It is not only a watch but also you can use it as a health tracker. It also has an always-on Retina display, which shows vital information all the time. This model also comes with a 30% larger screen making it easy to view.

What you will love about this model is the inclusion of the latest ECG app, Electrical and optical heart sensors, and also the built-in compass. With the latest activity rings, you can easily track all your activities. It also connects with your iPod and iPhone.

So, if you wish to buy this model of the Apple Watch Series 5 at a discount, then you should hurry and buy it from Amazon. Amazon has dropped the price even more and now you will get a $100 discount.