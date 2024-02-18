Apple Watch

Get $60 Off the 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

Apple’s budget smartwatch has become a whole lot more affordable. Today, the 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS model is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The second generation Apple Watch SE has all the features you’d want in a smartwatch, including an all-day battery, heart rate monitor, crash detection, and both sleep and fitness tracker. Stay connected to your iPhone and look at notifications without ever having to pull out your phone. Insights about your health are available in a number of ways, e.g., such as when you have an unusually low or high heart rate, or an irregular rhythm. Pairing up to an Apple device is a snap, and you can use your smartwatch to send money via Apple Pay.

Apple Watch SE

Customization takes the form of watch faces and various bands available for sale. Get the discounted 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS model today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Xbox Gaming
Microsoft CEO Passes on iOS for Xbox gaming
1 Min Read
No Mans Sky
‘No Mans Sky’ is free to play
1 Min Read
Napoleon
‘Napoleon’ has a March premiere on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Apple to delay foldable iPhone after failing hardware
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ‘Immersive Viewing Experience’ now available
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
Downgrading to iOS 17.3 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy $300 Off the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Apple Music
‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ personalized stations arrive in Apple Music
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Upgraded Neural Engine heading to upcoming iPhone 16
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod SharePlay feature removed from tvOS and iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24
1 Min Read
Lost your password?