Apple Watch

Get $60 Off the Apple Watch SE

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

The second generation Apple Watch SE 2 is an affordable smartwatch with all the features you’d want. Today, the 40mm GPS model is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Eco-conscious consumers will like how the product itself is made through a carbon-neutral process. All the essentials in a smartwatch are included so you can stay safe and track your health no matter where you go. Redesigned apps and the Smart Stack platform make Apple’s smartwatch easier to use than ever. Plus, the workout metrics are enhanced so you can target your goals more specifically.

Apple Watch SE

As for daily functionality, the GPS model lets you see messages, calls, and notifications to your wrist without having to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. You can customize the watch face or get some nifty band loops to suit your style as well. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
watchOS 11
Automatic Nap detection headed to watchOS 11
1 Min Read
Beats
New Beats Pill models planned for June 25
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school promo launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay Later will be shutting down
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Next Apple Watch to have larger display
1 Min Read
TestFlight iOS App
TestFlight iOS app gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Emergency SOS to have live support on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple
Japan approves third-party app store law
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay to have web browser integration on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods Markdowns and Beats Solo 4 at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?