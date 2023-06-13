Get a $50 Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Ultra

The ‘rugged’ Apple Watch Ultra is your best bet for a smartwatch if you’re fond of going on adventures. Today, the GPS+Cellular 49mm models with Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean is down to just $749 from their original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple’s premium watch is built to withstand nearly every environment, from oceans to cold and everything in between. The titanium case is corrosion-resistant, and the Always-On Retina screen is bright enough to see even under the sun. Inside, you get a plethora of useful apps and functions, including the Compass app, a dive computer, Crash Detection, heart rate, ECG, and more. Best of all, a single charge can last up to 36 hours.

For customization, you can change the watch face as well as change the band color to suit your style and preference. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular at $50 off today!