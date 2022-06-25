Get a discounted Apple Watch Series 7 upgrade at $126 Off

Enjoy the new features an Apple Watch Series 7 brings at a price you’ll love. Today, the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS and Cellular model is down to just $403 from its original price of $530 on Amazon.

The cellular version of the newest flagship Apple Watch can now make calls even without an iPhone in your pocket. The display is bigger than its predecessor and sports always-on technology and a water-resistant crystal screen. You can get back to what you’re doing, thanks to faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 can be customized with dozens of different band options. You can change the watch face to coincide with the look or depending on your preference. Rounding out the details is a new blood oxygen sensor, an ECG, fall detection, emergency SOS and heart rate notifications.

Last but not least, the Series 7 model supports Apple Fitness+ so you can complete exercises and meet fitness goals. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 7 today!