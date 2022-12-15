Get a Nice $49 Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Series 8

With the holidays just around the corner you may know of someone who wants an Apple Watch Series 8. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS model is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch is a superb and modern powerhouse. Featuring the latest edge-to-edge Always On Retina display that’s brighter than the SE model, you won’t have any problem seeing the time, notifications, or data that comes up. It’s crack resistant and swim-proof, meaning you can run with it, take the watch during outdoor adventures and not worry about it getting damaged.

A slew of health features, including ECG, blood oxygen, and crash detection round out its details. Of course, you’ll be able to customize to your heart’s content, thanks to the many available watch bands and downloadable faces. At $49 off, the Apple Watch Series 8 is definitely a worthy buy.