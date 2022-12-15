iLoungeNewsApple Watch

Get a Nice $49 Discount on the Latest Apple Watch Series 8

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple Watch
Advertisements

With the holidays just around the corner you may know of someone who wants an Apple Watch Series 8. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS model is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

Apple Watch
PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport... $429.00 $379.99 Buy on Amazon
PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band -... $399.00 $349.00 Buy on Amazon

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch is a superb and modern powerhouse. Featuring the latest edge-to-edge Always On Retina display that’s brighter than the SE model, you won’t have any problem seeing the time, notifications, or data that comes up. It’s crack resistant and swim-proof, meaning you can run with it, take the watch during outdoor adventures and not worry about it getting damaged.

A slew of health features, including ECG, blood oxygen, and crash detection round out its details. Of course, you’ll be able to customize to your heart’s content, thanks to the many available watch bands and downloadable faces. At $49 off, the Apple Watch Series 8 is definitely a worthy buy.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.