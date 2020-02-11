Get a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 for only $309.99

Refurbished electronics are a more cost-effective choice for budget-minded consumers. It’s an excellent way to keep up with the latest tech without breaking the bank every time you do so.

Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4

Case in point- the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 is down to just $309.99 on Amazon. You get a 44mm GPS + WiFi model and all the bells and whistles that come with the product.

The Series 4 Apple Watch offers noticeable upgrades over its predecessor, such as louder speakers and bigger display. You get optical and electrical heart sensors and fall detection technology. The gyroscope and accelerometer has also been overhauled. It’s now swimproof and can be updated to the latest watchOS version.

The product is backed by Amazon’s 90 day renewed guarantee. Moreover, the Apple Watch works and looks like new and is inspected by qualified suppliers. Get yours today if you haven’t yet- stocks are likely to run out!