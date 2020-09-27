Get a Retro, Nintendo-Themed Dock for Your Apple Watch for Only $10

If a plain dock for your Apple Watch is too boring for your taste, you may want to consider the Elago W5 Apple Watch Stand. Originally $12.99, it’s now only $9.99 on Amazon and has some great features you’d want.

Vintage design is a blast from the past replica of Nintendo’s Game Boy. The material is scratch-free silicone which keeps your watch secure and prevents damage as you charge up the device.

Coupling is easy as 1-2-3. Just pass the charging cable to the designated hole and insert the magnetic charger to the groove. Set your Apple Watch atop and watch as it gets juice and displays time, alerts and more.

The Elago W5 dock is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and Series SE on 40, 42 and 44 millimeter models. You can use your original Apple Watch charger too.

Spend $10 and get the discounted Elago Apple Watch dock today!