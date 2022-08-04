Get an Apple Watch Series 7 today with a $119 discount

With the Apple Watch Series 8 quickly approaching, its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a worthy buy. You can save money by buying the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS version 41mm model for just $279.99 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Apple’s current flagship smartwatch offers a premium experience, with an Always-On Retina display that’s bigger than the Apple Watch Series 6. Beneath the case are several tech sensors such as ECG, Blood Oxygen and Emergency SOS.

As with the latest smartwatch models, you’ll be able to text and call without your iPhone on hand, get directions via Apple Maps or pay using Apple Wallet.

There’s also the health and fitness aspect in the form of Apple Fitness+, Activity rings and various readouts for steps, sleep and distance traveled. You can even work out with it, thanks to a crack-resistant crystal and IP6X dust and WR50 water resistance. Buy the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS at a $119 discount today!