Get the Apple Watch SE at a Superbly Low Price Now

Enjoy the latest features of watchOS 9 with an affordable Apple-branded smartwatch. Today, the Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is down to just $239.99 from its original price of $309 on Amazon.

The first generation Apple Watch SE has nearly the same specs and features as the Apple Watch Series 7, including emergency SOS for GPS models, irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection and the ability to use Apple Pay without having to bring out your iPhone.

Built-in cellular gives you a variety of functions, such as Siri commands, sending text and taking calls. At a low entry price point you get a Retina display that’s 30% larger than the Apple Watch Series 3 and health-related features so you can meet your fitness goals.

Last but not least, you can customize your smartwatch to your heart’s content with dozens of watch faces and bands. Grab the discounted Apple Watch SE today!