Apple Watch

Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 with 42mm GPS is marked $69 off on Amazon, featuring a bigger display with around 30% more screen area in a comfortable timepiece.

With the Series 10, you get a powerful fitness partner that can track and offer various programs and activities such as meditation in the workout app. It provides advanced health metrics that are important in keeping track of your heart rate, your respiratory rate, and other vitals, as well as letting you take an ECG anytime. When tracking sleep, the watch can let you know if they detect any signs of sleep apnea.

With the GPS, you can stay connected and ask Siri, control podcasts or music, take calls and send messages. IP6X dust and crack resistant with a 50m water resistance, you can bring the watch without worries for swimming and underwater adventures. It comes with safety features such as Emergency SOS, fall and crash detection for peace of mind.

Get yourself an Apple Watch today!

