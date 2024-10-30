Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!

The Apple Watch Series 10 was only released this September but has already reached a new record for its low price on Amazon, selling for $366.28, a niced drop from $399.00, with the discount only exclusive for the Rose Gold Aluminum Color.

The Series 10 is equipped with safety features like fall and crash detection and contact emergency SOS when you are in trouble or injured somewhere to tell someone you know about your whereabouts. It has health monitoring functions like heart rate rhythm, respiratory rate, sleep and ovulation tracker. Measure your moves with advanced workout metrics like intensity and training capacity.

Featuring a 42MM GPS case, a lighter and thinner design, 50m water resistance, crack and dust resistant, you get both a stylish, durable, and functional watch. It’s easily customizable to give your Apple Watch a touch of your own style or whatever style fits the occasion. Get yours today!