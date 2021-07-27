Get the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at $134 Off

It’s rare to see a new Apple product get a huge discount, but it happens every now and then. Today, you can get your hands on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product) RED and GPS model for just $264.99 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

If you’ve owned an Apple Watch before then upgrading to the Series 6 is a must. It features a new always on display with a brighter Retina screen so you won’t have any problems checking the time or looking through messages. The new model has the U1 Ultra Wideband chip and 5GHz wi-fi for better connectivity.

The Apple Watch is also a health wearable, thanks to the ECG app and new sensors such as blood oxygen alongside heart rate notifications. With the Fitness app you can track your trends and daily activities and measure workouts like dance, swimming, yoga, running and more. At an amazing $130 discount, make sure to get yours today before stocks run out!