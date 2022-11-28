Get Your Apple Watch SE 2 Starting at $229

The Apple Watch SE 2 is no slouch when it comes to smartwatches. Today, you can get the second generation 40mm GPS model for just $229 from its original price of $279 on Amazon.

The SE lineup has all the fitness monitoring essentials you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep connected. The Crash Detection is a noteworthy mention, as are the enhanced workout metrics so you can track at a more granular overview. The smartwatch works well with your other Apple devices, such as Apple Pay and the Find My network to locate your iPhone.

Advertisements

The smartwatch runs the latest watchOS and is customizable via watch faces and bands. You also get access to thousands of standalone apps you can use or display on your Apple Watch SE. It can hang with you while you’re running and provide important notifications such as texts, calls, and emails. Buy the $50 discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!