Apple Watch

Global Running Day Event For Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Global Running Day Event For Apple Watch

An Apple Watch activity is planned by Apple to commemorate Global Running Day on June 3. To complete this, owners of an Apple Watch will have to complete and record a workout of them running at least 5K on the day of the event.When you complete this, Apple Watch owners will receive a dedicated award in the Fitness App with animated stickers you can use in the Messages app. The stickers are a person running in a mascot, 2 people running together, a man and a dog running.Apple has been commemorating Global Running Day with Apple Watch events 2 years ago, coming after International Dance Day and April 2026 Earth Day Activity Challenges. If you are a person who lives an active lifestyle or is getting into it, and have an Apple Watch, mark your calendar for the event to get exercise in and earn an award and stickers.

Global Running Day Event For Apple Watch

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